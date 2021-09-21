Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 250 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after buying an additional 301,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.