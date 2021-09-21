Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 763 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

