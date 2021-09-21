Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 235 ($3.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 177.25 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

