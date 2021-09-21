MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,255,940 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

