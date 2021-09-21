Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

