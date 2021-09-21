Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $454.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

