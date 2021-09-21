Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 307 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 63,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.90. The company had a trading volume of 105,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.22.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 783,656 shares of company stock worth $196,712,344. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

