Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $293,409,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PCAR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

