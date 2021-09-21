Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 1,590 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,647. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

