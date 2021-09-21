McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading Up 4.1%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 6,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Get McAfee alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McAfee by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in McAfee by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.