Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post sales of $801.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.70 million and the highest is $805.90 million. Match Group reported sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,150. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

