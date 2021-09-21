Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.90 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

