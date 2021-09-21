MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.
MKTW opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. MarketWise has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.97.
About MarketWise
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
