MarketPeak Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00130572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045670 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.