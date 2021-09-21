Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

