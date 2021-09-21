Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

