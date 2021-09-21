Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MRVI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 18,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,811. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.