MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.06 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $82.74 million and $35.06 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

