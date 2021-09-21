MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post $20.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.11 million and the lowest is $19.40 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $81.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.02 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $113.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MannKind by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MannKind by 145,008.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MannKind by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

