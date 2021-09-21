Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 170,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,538,768. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

