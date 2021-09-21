Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

