Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp makes up about 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.32.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

