Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 174,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,526. The firm has a market cap of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

