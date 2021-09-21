Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75,391 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.93% of Restaurant Brands International worth $382,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

