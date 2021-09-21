Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $316,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

