Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $526.10 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,633 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $526,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $348.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

