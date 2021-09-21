Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $252.29 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092,303 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $252,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

