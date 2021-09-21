Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 686,314 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.20% of Equifax worth $642,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.