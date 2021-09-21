Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,750,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 233,070 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $778,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 467,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,811,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

