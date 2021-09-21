Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.