LuaSwap Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $554,367.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,391,067 coins and its circulating supply is 112,415,584 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.