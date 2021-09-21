LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,695,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.69. 3,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.