LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,413,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. 224,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,495. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.