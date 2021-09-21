LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,499 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,499 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

