LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

