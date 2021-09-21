LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $20.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,376.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3,345.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

