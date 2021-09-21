Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 4.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.85. 44,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,009,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

