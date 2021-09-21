Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,843 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PPBI opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

