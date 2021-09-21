Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 183,681 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $40,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $4,390,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

