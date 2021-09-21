Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 134,222 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,222 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 69,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

