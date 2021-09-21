Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,934. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.