Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,161. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.