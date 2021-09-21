LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Up 42.1% in August

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $192,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,105. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Research analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

