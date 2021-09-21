Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $80.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the highest is $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.46 million, with estimates ranging from $334.92 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

