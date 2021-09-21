LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 47.2% in August

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ LX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

