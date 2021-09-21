Leslie Stretch Sells 31,958 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,080,819.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20.

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 2,909,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,676. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

