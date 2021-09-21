Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

