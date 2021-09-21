Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LEN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 59,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $68,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,492,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

