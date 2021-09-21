Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Declares GBX 0.30 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LTG opened at GBX 214.47 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.