Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy Acquires 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lakeland Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
