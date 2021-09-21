Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy Acquires 3,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

